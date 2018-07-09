YEREVAN.- Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan will participate in the second ‘Armenians in Finance – AIF’ seminar, which will be held in London on July 14.
According to assistant to the deputy PM, Mikayel Nahapetyan, the event aims at gathering the professional financieries of Armenians across the world and creating an integrated community.
Forums will be held on financial topic. In particular, on the sidelines of the topic “Investments in Armenia”, the current business and investment environment of Armenia, why and how to finance the Armenian businessmen, improve the investment field and etc. will be discussed.