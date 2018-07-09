News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 09
USD
482.61
EUR
568.13
RUB
7.69
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.61
EUR
568.13
RUB
7.69
Show news feed
Tigran Avinyan to take part in "Armenians in Finance - AIF" seminar
Tigran Avinyan to take part in "Armenians in Finance - AIF" seminar
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN.- Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan will participate in the second ‘Armenians in Finance – AIF’ seminar, which will be held in London on July 14.

According to assistant to the deputy PM, Mikayel Nahapetyan, the event aims at gathering the professional financieries of Armenians across the world and creating an integrated community.

Forums will be held on financial topic. In particular, on the sidelines of the topic “Investments in Armenia”, the current business and investment environment of Armenia, why and how to finance the Armenian businessmen, improve the investment field and etc. will be discussed.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Argentina Ambassador: Eurnekian to build business center to replace former foreign ministry building
Armenian-Argentinean economic relations are developing, investments are growing…
Armenian PM discusses creation of “one investment window”
This potential office, according to him, should have the capacity and authority on behalf of and, instead of investors...
 UAE entrepreneurs interested in investments in Armenia
figures indicate the development of economic relations…
 PM: There was no investment interest in Armenia in such volumes ever before
Now, our task is to turn that interest into an investment boom…
 Vartan Gregorian: People should come to Armenia from diaspora, make investments
It’s not a matter of money; it’s a matter of devotion…
 Nikol Pashinyan: French-Armenian physician invested in Armenia
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news