Boris Johnson resigns as UK Foreign Secretary
Boris Johnson resigns as UK Foreign Secretary
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has accepted the resignation of Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, the Independent reported.

“This afternoon, the prime minister accepted the resignation of Boris Johnson as foreign secretary,” says the statement issued by a Downing Street spokesperson. “His replacement will be announced shortly. The prime minister thanks Boris for his work.”

The resignation comes a day after Brexit Secretary David Davis resigned after a major row with the prime minister over plans for the future UK-EU relationship..
