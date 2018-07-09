Erdogan sworn in as Turkish president

Armenian President receives Iranian delegation led by energy minister

Hayastan All-Armenian Fund’s executive director submits resignation application

Karabakh inspects activity of Hayastan fund

Karabakh Foreign Minister meets Armenian Justice Minister

Official: Yerevan mayor resigns

Tigran Avinyan to take part in "Armenians in Finance - AIF" seminar

Yirikian: Golden Apricot becomes outstanding platform of intercultural collaboration between Armenia and the world

3 magnitude quake hits Armenia

Boris Johnson resigns as UK Foreign Secretary

What did Yerevan mayor discuss with members of Council of Elders?

Armenian PM about Serzh Sargsyan: If need be, the investigation procedures will reach everywhere

Artsakh FM receives Lebanese businessman

Armenian defense minister: My son also joins the army, but I won't allow such attention

Second president’s office: Kocharyan ready for interrogation on March 1 case

Source: Yerevan mayor to resign

Armenian PM: Clothing, shoes and food in the army need to be improved

Armenian president congratulates newly-elected president of Colombia

$100,000 extorted from former Armenian MP

1 killed in cable car accident in Azerbaijan

US Secretary of State arrives in Kabul in unannounced visit

Dominic Raab appointed British Brexit Secretary

Armenian PM: I don’t have right to care for my own son more than for other soldiers

Argentina Ambassador: Eurnekian to build business center to replace former foreign ministry building

Pashinyan: We need to stop the wheel of emigration, and to reverse it (PHOTO)

Armenian PM's son is joining the army (VIDEO)

Liturgy to be served at Surb Khach Church in Turkey

24 killed in Turkish train crash

1 killed in US helicopter crash

Armenian government session to be held on July 10

Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs to meet in Brussels

OSCE to hold monitoring

Armenian education minister meets with world famous Yuri Oganessian

British Brexit minister resigns

Armenian PM: Yuori Djorkaeff is ready to help Armenia and Armenian football

Woman poisoned in Amesbury dies in hospital

Ethiopia, Eritrea hold historic peace talks

Death toll from heavy rain in western Japan reaches 80

President Sarkissian meets with participants of Pan-Armenian Youth Gathering

Pompeo: North Korea sanctions will not be lifted yet

NATO fears Trump-Putin meeting will weaken security in Europe

Hundreds suffer food poisoning this weekend in Kuwait

Netanyahu: Israel will not tolerate Iranian entrenchment in Syria

Car crashes into a gas pipeline in Yerevan

Trudeau accuser breaks silence on groping allegation

At least 9 killed in attack on Somalia's interior ministry

Pompeo did not give Kim Jong Un a ‘Rocket Man’ CD

3000 evacuated ahead of fast-moving California wildfire

Armenia celebrates Vardavar (PHOTOS)

Vanadzor Technology Center hosts Engineering Forum-Expo (PHOTO)

Woman gives birth on Ural Airlines flight

Bloomberg presents updated Billionaires Index

Trump: The New York Times and The Washington Post will be out of business

2 killed in New Jersey house blast

Armenia president: I came to build today's Armenia in 7 years, but we did it in 7 days

CSTO chief concerned over situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

Armenia’s Security Council chief meets CSTO Secretary General

2-year-old child dies in Yerevan hospital

Armenia FM on Karabakh peace talks: Now it’s necessary to decide what the next steps will be

Armenia third President’s brother, nephew, niece are included as defendants in criminal case

Mnatsakanyan: Armenia-EU agreement ratification process continues

MFA: Armenia has been and remains negotiating party

UK FCO Permanent Under-Secretary: UK has shown very consistent interest in Armenia (PHOTOS)

FM Mnatsakanyan on Russia analysts’ anti-Armenian statements in Azerbaijan: It’s negative phenomenon

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire 155 times in passing week

Armenia FM on Karabakh conflict settlement: OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs’ format is the best

Armenia’s Mnatsakanyan: Meeting with Azerbaijan FM is planned for near future

Armenia FM: Conflict settlement will not be stable, lasting without Karabakh’s decisive voice

Armenia-US trade grew by 30% over 4 months, says Ambassador Mills

Why Pompeo preferred to meet with Armenia President, not with PM?

Armenia government message on combating corruption was very strong, US diplomat says

US ambassador: Armenia needs legitimate, fair elections

Newspaper: Manvel Grigoryan’s family leaves Etchmiadzin

US, N. Korea agree to set up working groups on denuclearization

UK to continue preparing for Brexit scenario without deal

EU allocates € 90 million to EU Trust Fund for Africa

Masis mayor's brother also arrested

Mayor of Masis sends open letter to Nikol Pashinyan

Armenian President holds meeting with UK Permanent Under Secretary Simon McDonald

Armenia snap parliamentary election may be held in November, MP says

Serj Tankian inspired and impressed by government's fight against corruption

Nikol Pashinyan meets with CIS’s Sergei Lebedev

Tragic car crash in Russia's Krasnodar - 8 people killed

Peskov: Putin, Trump may discuss cybersecurity at July 16 summit

Armenian President receives filmmakers PeÅ Holmquist and Suzanne Khardalian

Mayor of Armenia's Masis arrested

Nikol Pashinyan visits TUMO center (VIDEO)

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 6.07.2018

MFA: Yerevan welcomes London’s support to OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs efforts

Armenian president meets with cultural envoy of Putin

Political scientist: Azerbaijan tries to return Armenia to negotiation table

Mayor of Armenian town hands over his resignation

Armenia FM and CIS Executive Secretary discuss cooperation issues

Armenian President receives Arsinée Khanjian

Tractor falls into gorge in Armenia, driver dies

History and presence of Armenian-German relations discussed in Berlin

Dollar goes up in Armenia

Karabakh President, France former mayor confer on bilateral ties

Armenia defense minister visits border with Azerbaijan’s Nakhichevan (PHOTOS)

Armenia ambassador, Russia deputy FM discuss bilateral collaboration