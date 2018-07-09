News
Karabakh inspects activity of Hayastan fund
Karabakh inspects activity of Hayastan fund
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Incidents

STEPANAKERT.- Karabakh president Bako Sahakyan instructed to inspect the activity of the Hayastan fund,  Advisor of NKR permanent representation in Armenia Garnik Isagulyan told reporters on Monday.

According to him, this is due to director of the fund Ara Vardanyan's actions, identified by the law enforcers of Armenia.

Earlier it was reportred that under pressure, Vardanyan confessed to using the 25 million dram worth credit card provided to the fund for personal purposes, and for gambling, National Security Service (NSS) reported.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
