Erdogan sworn in as Turkish president
Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who won the June 24 presidential election, has been sworn in as Turkey’s president, TASS reported quoting the TRT TV channel.

The inauguration ceremony took place in the country’s parliament.

Earlier on Monday, the presidential palace hosted the official ceremony of the country’s transition from parliamentary to presidential system of government. There will also be a reception involving leaders of more than 20 countries, including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Venezuela, Guinea, Georgia, Zambia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Macedonia, Pakistan, Somalia and Ukraine. The Russian delegation is led by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.
