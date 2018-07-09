Official: Yerevan mayor resigns

YEREVAN. – Mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan has handed over his resignation.
In his statement Margaryan thanked the citizens of the city “for cooperation and joint work”.
“Throughout the journey together, I tried to hear the voice of each of you and to solve the problems of the capital step by step, I was true to my promises and my programs,” he said.
The mayor thanked his colleagues from the Council of Elders of Yerevan, the staff of the Yerevan municipality and the administrative districts of the capital, partner organizations and individuals.