Maria Zakharova comments on Johnson’s resignation

The resignation of British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson serves as a sign of a growing government crisis, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated on her Facebook page.
“Remember, we said that all this dirty multi-faceted intrigue would be deplorable for the government of Theresa May? Well look, even the British king of political eccentricity did not want to stay in this leaky boat,” Maria Zakharova, the foreign ministry’s spokeswoman, wrote on her Facebook page.
“Much of Downing Street is covered with fog, except for one thing,” she added. “The outlines of a government crisis are becoming clearer.”