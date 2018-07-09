News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 10
USD
482.61
EUR
568.13
RUB
7.69
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.61
EUR
568.13
RUB
7.69
Show news feed
Armenian President receives Iranian delegation led by energy minister
Armenian President receives Iranian delegation led by energy minister
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN.- Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on July 9 received the delegation of Iran led by minister of energy Reza Ardakanian, the Presidential Office reported.

Welcoming the guests, President Sarkissian praised the dynamically developing relations, high-level political dialogue and cooperation agenda with neighbor and friendly Iran.

In his turn the Iranian minister conveyed to the President the warm greetings of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

During the meeting the officials exchanged views on the Armenian-Iranian economic agenda, attached importance to the effective implementation of the ongoing joint programs. They agreed that the interim agreement between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) creates new opportunities for implementing multiple programs.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Azerbaijan sets up commission to investigate massive blackout
The accident affected the operation of the state facilities...
 World oil prices dropping
Trading data show that…
 Trump, Saudi king agree to stabilize oil markets with production boost
Trump: Saudi Arabia agrees to increase oil production up to 2 million barrels
Just spoke to King Salman of Saudi Arabia and explained to him that...
 Armenia official: Russia loan will not affect country’s electricity prices
The related risks have already been taken into consideration...
 German ministry: US sanctions will not affect Nord Stream 2
The spokeswoman was not immediately able to say when these new guidelines had been provided...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news