US sanctions Iranian Mahan Air’s sales agent

This is not the first batch of US sanctions targeting Iranian airlines and companies associated with them, as Washington accuses them of providing services to terrorists and delivering proxy forces to Syria and Lebanon, Sputnik reported.
The United States has sanctioned Malaysia-based Mahan Travel and Tourism company for its links to Iran's airline Mahan Air, the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on its website on Monday.
Mahan Travel and Tourism, based in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur, is subject to secondary sanctions under Iranian financial sanctions, according to OFAC.
Alongside Mahan Air, the US banned list already includes Caspian Air, Meraj Air, Pouya Air and Dena Airways.
In addition, the sanctions were imposed on two Iranian citizens linked to Dena Airways, Turkish businesswoman Gulnihal Yegane and three aviation-related companies allegedly providing assistance to Mahan Air.