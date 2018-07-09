News
Armen Arzumanyan appointed deputy minister of transport, communication and IT
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Armen Arzumanyan has been appointed deputy minister of transport, communication and information technologies.

Vahe Enfiajyan, secretary of the Tsarukyan faction of the Armenian Parliament, also posted a note on Facebook on Arzumanyan’s appointment. “I wish him new working achievements and high productivity at this responsible and high position. Ten years ago Armen Arzumanyan joined the Prosperous Armenia party, then became a member of the executive body of the party’s Youth Union and etc.”, Enfiajyan wrote.
