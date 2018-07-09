News
Davit Tonoyan: We will not allow opponent to speak to us from a position of strength
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN.-  We will not allow the adversary to speak to us from a position of strength and  to pursue ambitious goals in the the conflict settlement process, no matter how long it will extend, Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan wrote about this on Monday presenting his vision on the implementation of the priorities of the Defense Ministry in the Government's program.

Any destructive action on the border, whether it's subversive intervention, sniper fire, positional changes and accumulation of forces for a large-scale attack, will get a sharp and sobering response. 
