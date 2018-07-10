Resigned Hayastan All-Armenian Fund director issues statement of apology

YEREVAN. – Hayastan All-Armenian Fund’s executive director Ara Vardanyan who submitted resignation on Monday released a statement apologizing for damaging reputation of the Fund.
Ara Vardanyan has submitted resignation application in connection with the charges of abuse launched against him.
In his statement, Vardanyan said the reputation and trust towards the Fund are above everything, “above individual’s actions”. He assured that he resigns realizing that his further stay in office will damage the reputation of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund which “is unacceptable to me”.
He apologized to all the donors of the Fund, adding that the raised funds were directed to the building of Armenia and Artsakh.