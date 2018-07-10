Armenian social network users taken aback by a new killing of a wild bird (PHOTO)

YEREVAN. – Armenian protectors of animals and the internet community are taken aback by a new case of killing a wild bird.

New photos emerged on Facebook showing someone named Argisht Geghamyan next to a killed buzzard. The photos have already been removed from his page, but the indignant users have posted a lot of copies. The youngster’s page contains a lot of pictures of “cool cars”, naked bodies and some weird ones propagating drugs.

Karen Aghababyan - a professor of aviculture - says an ordinary buzzard is not in the Red List of Armenia, but there is a fine for killing one. I hope that law enforcement bodies will find out the circumstances in which the falcon was killed and the perpetrators will be held accountable

This is not the first time of shooting wild birds. A striking example of impunity is Arthur Mkrtchyan - the head of village Shenavan - whose photos with a killed griffon vulture made the Armenian social network users angry.

On the contrary, the military policemen found a wounded griffon vulture and took him to the capital Yerevan to provide medical aid.