YEREVAN. – CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov was invited to be interrogated as a part of the criminal case into the March 1, 2008 events, the head of the Special Investigation Service of Armenia Sasun Khachatryan told reporters.

Yuri Khachaturov was invited as a witness, Khachatryan said without elaborating.

As reported earlier, Yuri Khachaturov can appear for questioning only at the end of July. Back in 2008 Khachaturov was heading the garrison in Yerevan.