News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 10
USD
482.24
EUR
565.09
RUB
7.72
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.24
EUR
565.09
RUB
7.72
Show news feed
OSCE monitoring held in accordance with agreed schedule
OSCE monitoring held in accordance with agreed schedule
Region:World News, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – On July 10, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic), the OSCE Mission conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire regime on the border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, on the Akna-Barda road section.

From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina), as well as representative of the OSCE High-Level Planning Group (HLPG) Lieutenant Colonel Ralph Bosshard (Switzerland).

From the opposite side of the Line of Contact, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and Personal Assistant to the CiO Personal Representative Simon Tiller (Great Britain), as well as Head of the OSCE HLPG Colonel Vladimir Minarik (Slovakia).

The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule. However, the Azerbaijani side did not lead the OSCE mission to its front-line positions.

From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the Republic of Artsakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defense.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs to meet in Brussels
The meeting will take place in Brussels on July 11...
 OSCE to hold monitoring
The authorities of the Republic of Artsakh have expressed their readiness to assist...
 CSTO chief concerned over situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border
The CSTO Secretariat is convinced of the need for an exclusively peaceful solution...
 MEPs recommend EU to express deep concern at military build-up in Karabakh conflict zone
This is indicated in the document of recommendations on the negotiations on Azerbaijan…
 Armenia defense minister and OSCE official discuss situation on line of contact
Ambassador: US ready for cooperation with Armenia (PHOTO)
Pashinyan visited the US Embassy in connection with the U.S. Independence Day...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news