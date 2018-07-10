Russian airbase in Armenia equipped with two MiG-29

The Russian airbase Erebuni was equipped with two twin-engine jet fighter aircraft MiG-29s, South Military District press service reported.
According to the source, MiG-29 aircrafts, supplied to the Russian military air base after upgrading, are able to reliably protect air borders within the CIS integrated air defense system and regularly carry out training flights, according to the standards of the combat training program.
The engineering and technical staff of the unit will assemble the aircraft and put them into operation within a month, after which specially equipped parking lots, including collapsible modules for storing new aircraft, will be allocated at the aerodrome.