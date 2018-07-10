Iran to increase oil exports in response to US sanctions

Iran will increase its oil exports in response to US sanctions, said the First Vice-President of Iran Eshaq Jahangiri.
According to him, the enemy wants to completely stop the export of Iranian goods as oil, steel, copper, while in response to US sanctions, Iran plans to sell as much oil as possible.
In the current situation it is advisable to increase the production and export of steel, Reuters reported quoting the First Vice President.
Extraterritorial US sanctions will be introduced in several stages during the summer and will directly affect the interests of foreign companies in Iran.
Earlier, the State Department explained that the first part of the restrictions will be restored on August 6 and cover the automotive sector of Iran and the gold trade, the remaining sanctions will come into effect on November 4 and will affect the energy industry of the country.