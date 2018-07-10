IFC names Ameriabank best issuing bank partner in Caucasus and Central Asia 2017

Arsinee Khanjian about Armenia-Turkey relations: Cultural figures can achieve more than diplomats

ECHR starts consideration of 25 complaints from Azerbaijan

Armenian government rejects initiative on taxing refillable packaging

Turkish President is on visit to Azerbaijan

Armenian social network users taken aback by a new killing of a wild bird (PHOTO)

Iran to increase oil exports in response to US sanctions

Nature Protection Minister: Single-use plastic will be banned in Armenia

Armenian Cabinet cannot cut income tax yet

Bitcoin trading near $6.600 mark

Russian airbase in Armenia equipped with two MiG-29

OSCE monitoring held in accordance with agreed schedule

Yuri Khachaturov invited to be interrogated over March 1 tragic events

Armenian FM: Meeting with Azerbaijani FM is targeted at preserving dynamics of talks

Investigators will wait until Armenia’s second president is back to Yerevan

Armenian government holds session

Resigned Hayastan All-Armenian Fund director issues statement of apology

Czech Justice Minister resigns less than 2 weeks after taking office

Third phase of Thai cave rescue operation underway

Armenia president dines with filmmakers (PHOTO)

Newspaper: Yuri Khachaturov to be interrogated?

Jeremy Hunt replaces Boris Johnson

Erdoğan announces ministers of Turkey's new cabinet

US sanctions Iranian Mahan Air’s sales agent

Davit Tonoyan: We will not allow opponent to speak to us from a position of force

Pompeo, in surprise visit to Afghanistan, urges Taliban peace talks

Armen Arzumanyan appointed deputy minister of transport, communication and IT

Russian attack led to death of woman from Novichok

Trump: 'I have confidence' that Kim Jong Un will honor deal, but China may be working against it

Tusk: EU extends sanctions against Russia

Maria Zakharova comments on Johnson’s resignation

Rouhani invites Pashinyan to visit Iran

Erdogan sworn in as Turkish president

Armenian President receives Iranian delegation led by energy minister

Hayastan All-Armenian Fund’s executive director submits resignation application

Karabakh inspects activity of Hayastan fund

Karabakh Foreign Minister meets Armenian Justice Minister

Official: Yerevan mayor resigns

Tigran Avinyan to take part in "Armenians in Finance - AIF" seminar

Yirikian: Golden Apricot becomes outstanding platform of intercultural collaboration between Armenia and the world

3 magnitude quake hits Armenia

Boris Johnson resigns as UK Foreign Secretary

What did Yerevan mayor discuss with members of Council of Elders?

Armenian PM about Serzh Sargsyan: If need be, the investigation procedures will reach everywhere

Artsakh FM receives Lebanese businessman

Armenian defense minister: My son also joins the army, but I won't allow such attention

Second president’s office: Kocharyan ready for interrogation on March 1 case

Source: Yerevan mayor to resign

Armenian PM: Clothing, shoes and food in the army need to be improved

Armenian president congratulates newly-elected president of Colombia

$100,000 extorted from former Armenian MP

1 killed in cable car accident in Azerbaijan

US Secretary of State arrives in Kabul in unannounced visit

Dominic Raab appointed British Brexit Secretary

Armenian PM: I don’t have right to care for my own son more than for other soldiers

Argentina Ambassador: Eurnekian to build business center to replace former foreign ministry building

Pashinyan: We need to stop the wheel of emigration, and to reverse it (PHOTO)

Armenian PM's son is joining the army (VIDEO)

Liturgy to be served at Surb Khach Church in Turkey

24 killed in Turkish train crash

1 killed in US helicopter crash

Armenian government session to be held on July 10

Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs to meet in Brussels

OSCE to hold monitoring

Armenian education minister meets with world famous Yuri Oganessian

British Brexit minister resigns

Armenian PM: Yuori Djorkaeff is ready to help Armenia and Armenian football

Woman poisoned in Amesbury dies in hospital

Ethiopia, Eritrea hold historic peace talks

Death toll from heavy rain in western Japan reaches 80

President Sarkissian meets with participants of Pan-Armenian Youth Gathering

Pompeo: North Korea sanctions will not be lifted yet

NATO fears Trump-Putin meeting will weaken security in Europe

Hundreds suffer food poisoning this weekend in Kuwait

Netanyahu: Israel will not tolerate Iranian entrenchment in Syria

Car crashes into a gas pipeline in Yerevan

Trudeau accuser breaks silence on groping allegation

At least 9 killed in attack on Somalia's interior ministry

Pompeo did not give Kim Jong Un a ‘Rocket Man’ CD

3000 evacuated ahead of fast-moving California wildfire

Armenia celebrates Vardavar (PHOTOS)

Vanadzor Technology Center hosts Engineering Forum-Expo (PHOTO)

Woman gives birth on Ural Airlines flight

Bloomberg presents updated Billionaires Index

Trump: The New York Times and The Washington Post will be out of business

2 killed in New Jersey house blast

Armenia president: I came to build today's Armenia in 7 years, but we did it in 7 days

CSTO chief concerned over situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

Armenia’s Security Council chief meets CSTO Secretary General

2-year-old child dies in Yerevan hospital

Armenia FM on Karabakh peace talks: Now it’s necessary to decide what the next steps will be

Armenia third President’s brother, nephew, niece are included as defendants in criminal case

Mnatsakanyan: Armenia-EU agreement ratification process continues

MFA: Armenia has been and remains negotiating party

UK FCO Permanent Under-Secretary: UK has shown very consistent interest in Armenia (PHOTOS)

FM Mnatsakanyan on Russia analysts’ anti-Armenian statements in Azerbaijan: It’s negative phenomenon

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire 155 times in passing week

Armenia FM on Karabakh conflict settlement: OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs’ format is the best

Armenia’s Mnatsakanyan: Meeting with Azerbaijan FM is planned for near future

Armenia FM: Conflict settlement will not be stable, lasting without Karabakh’s decisive voice