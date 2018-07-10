Police question Netanyahu for 10th time

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced police interrogators Tuesday morning for the 10th time as part of a series of corruption probes against him, answering questions over the Bezeq graft investigation, The Times of Israel reported.
The probe, known as Case 4000, involves suspicions that Netanyahu, who has also served as communications minister for several years over his past two terms as prime minster, advanced regulatory decisions benefiting Bezeq controlling shareholder Shaul Elovitch in exchange for flattering coverage of the Netanyahus from the Elovitch-owned Walla news site.
Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, who has also been linked to the case, have denied any wrongdoing.