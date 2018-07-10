News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 11
USD
482.24
EUR
565.09
RUB
7.72
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.24
EUR
565.09
RUB
7.72
Show news feed
Armenian Defense Minister and EU representative discuss cooperation
Armenian Defense Minister and EU representative discuss cooperation
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN.- Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan received the Head of EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Peter Switalski,the press service of the Armenian Defense Ministry reported.

During the meeting Tonoyan noted that Armenia's relations with the EU have become more active in the recent period, dynamic development of cooperation is noticeable. He highly appreciated the EU's assistance to reforms in Armenia and the development of democratic institutions. Tonoyan also stressed the importance of developing cooperation in the defense sphere. The diplomat assured that the parties have the political will and the necessary potential for expanding and deepening effective cooperation.

The interlocutors also touched upon the situation in the zone of the Karabakh conflict and the latest developments.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
EU, NATO sign joint declaration to boost cooperation
Juncker also highlighted the progress in investment in security and defense...
 Tusk: EU extends sanctions against Russia
Recently, we have expanded the list of persons banned to enter the European Union...
 Mnatsakanyan: Armenia-EU agreement ratification process continues
The FM added that Armenia, for its part, was trying to prompt and be useful to its partners, so that this process will speed up…
 EU allocates € 90 million to EU Trust Fund for Africa
High Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini commented: "Today's new programmes will step up ...
 EU extends economic sanctions against Russia for six months
On 5 July 2018, the Council prolonged economic sanctions targeting specific sectors of the Russian economy...
 Merkel says would back cutting EU tariffs on US car imports
I would be ready to support negotiations on reducing tariffs, but we would not be able to do this only with the U.S....
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news