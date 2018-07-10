Armenian Defense Minister and EU representative discuss cooperation

YEREVAN.- Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan received the Head of EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Peter Switalski,the press service of the Armenian Defense Ministry reported.

During the meeting Tonoyan noted that Armenia's relations with the EU have become more active in the recent period, dynamic development of cooperation is noticeable. He highly appreciated the EU's assistance to reforms in Armenia and the development of democratic institutions. Tonoyan also stressed the importance of developing cooperation in the defense sphere. The diplomat assured that the parties have the political will and the necessary potential for expanding and deepening effective cooperation.

The interlocutors also touched upon the situation in the zone of the Karabakh conflict and the latest developments.