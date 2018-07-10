News
Artsvik Minasyan holds meeting with ADB’s Country Director for Armenia
Artsvik Minasyan holds meeting with ADB’s Country Director for Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Minister of economic development and investments Artsvik Minasyan held a meeting with Shane Rosenthal, Asian Development Bank's Country Director for Armenia, the ministry reported.

The meeting was attended by deputy minister Avag Avanesyan, Business Armenia executive director Armen Avak Avakian, as well as other officials.

The minister thanked for the continuous support provided by the ADB and presented the process of joint programs.

During the meeting issues relating to the ADB technical assistance for export and development of innovation were discussed. The meeting participants also touched upon the public-private partnership, effective use of financial capacities and etc.

At the end of the meeting the sides agreed to hold regular meetings and expressed readiness to expand the cooperation.
