News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 11
USD
482.24
EUR
565.09
RUB
7.72
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.24
EUR
565.09
RUB
7.72
Show news feed
Nephew of Armenia's ex-president charged for murder attempt
Nephew of Armenia's ex-president charged for murder attempt
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN.- Nephew of former President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, Hayk Sargsyan has been charged for committing a murder attempt and illegal possession of firearms, the Investigative Committee reported.

On April 1, 2007 police received reports that Simonyan was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound. On the same day, a man turned to the police to hand over a gun which he claimed to find at the doorsteps of his house. The man said he was not good at shooting and wounded his friend accidently. On May 28 the instigators decided to close the criminal case because of the lack of complaint.

On July 3 this year General Attorney decided to cancel the previous decision and transfer the case to the Investigative Committee. The investigators got information that Simonyan was wounded not by Gevondyan, but by Hayk Sargsyan who wounded Simonyan in an attempt to kill him.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian social network users taken aback by a new killing of a wild bird (PHOTO)
A stream of photos emerged on Facebook showing someone named Argisht Geghamyannext to a killed falcon...
$100,000 extorted from former Armenian MP
Tigran Arekelyan, Hayk Sargsyan and other unidentified persons, extorted $100,000…
Masis mayor's brother also arrested
Masis mayor Davit Hambartsumyan's brother, Gor Hambartsumyan was arrested...
 Mayor of Armenia's Masis arrested
Search is declared for Armenia ex-President Serzh Sargsyan’s nephew
Narek Sargsyan and his bodyguard have been included in the ongoing criminal investigation as defendants…
Pashinyan: Discoveries around Hayastan fund will increase Diaspora’s trust
We are proving and will prove that we won’t tolerate any manifestation of abuse...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news