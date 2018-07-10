News
Wednesday
July 11
News
Gabriel Batistuta speaks about Armenia, Vardavar holiday, game of Russian national team and best football players of all
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


Football veteran, Argentine striker Gabriel Batistuta has never been to Armenia before, and was struck by the atmosphere of fun on the streets of Yerevan during the Vardavar holiday, when everyone was pouring water on each other.

In a conversation with the correspondent of Armenian News - NEWS.am Vera Martirosyan, he noted that he likes Armenia very much, and he saw a very interesting holiday.

Batistuta said that he is no longer playing football. He has his own farm in Argentina, where he raises cows.

Assessing the World Cup in Russia, Batistuta praised the Russian team, noting that no one expected such a move, and he is proud of the Russian team.

Batistuta found it difficult to name the two best players of all time, however, in his opinion, in Argentina there are two great football players - Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi.
