Zhamanak: Tsarukyan to go against Armenia PM in Etchmiadzin mayoral elections
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Prosperous Armenia party may put forward the candidacy of the director of the secondary school in Dasht village, Susanna Nazaryan, for mayoral elections of Etchmiadzin, Zhamanak reported referring to its own sources.

Susanna Nazaryan was in a serious confrontation with the former Minister of Education and Science of Armenia Armen Ashotyan, the source noted, adding that the court reversed the order dismissing her, and she returned to school.

The acting mayor of Etchmiadzin is Diana Gasparyan who was appointed by the new authorities after former mayor Karen Grigoryan’s resignation.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
