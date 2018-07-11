News
US fights against criminal organizations engaged in illegal migration
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

The US is fighting against criminal organizations involved in the delivery of illegal migrants from Central America, said US Internal Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen on Tuesday.

The US also will continue working on reuniting migrants families in the United States, when migrant children were separated from their parents, Nielsen said adding that these families should be repatriated as soon as possible.

After announcing “zero tolerance” policy, the US authorities detain families for illegally crossing the American border, along to stay in detention until adjudication of their case.

Over 2,000 migrant children were forcibly separated from their parents.

Later, the US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to keep migrant families in detention together.

At the end of June, the Federal Court in California announced that children of all ages must be reunited with their parents within 30 days. This decision does not prevent the prosecution of those who illegally crossed the US border.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
