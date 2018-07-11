News
Armenian parliament’s vice chair leaves for Poland
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenian National Assembly Vice Chair Eduard Sharmazanov departs for a visit to Warsaw from July 11 to 13.

He will participate in the third summit of the heads of parliaments of Central and Eastern Europe’s countries, as well as in the events dedicated to the 550th anniversary of the founding of the Polish parliament, Armenian parliament’s press service reported.

Sharmazanov is expected to deliver a speech and take part in the reception for the heads of delegations, organized by the President of Poland.
