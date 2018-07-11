Ardshinbank partners with IIB to support trade finance in Armenia

Ardshinbank partners with International Investment Bank to support the imports of high-tech equipment to Armenia for small hydropower plants from the Czech Republic and Bulgaria. In total EUR 5 million of import transactions are being financed by the Bank through the IIB’s Trade Finance Support Programme.

The Bank has joined the International Investment Bank’s Trade Finance Support Programme (TFSP) in March 2018. Under the agreement the IIB has issued irrevocable reimbursement undertakings by the order of Ardshinbank in favor of leading European banks to cover 100 per cent of the face value of the underlying trade finance instrument.

The IIB’s trade finance facility allows Ardshinbank to further strengthen its trade finance operations by supporting, among other things, the financing of sustainable projects on competitive terms.

Ardshinbank is the only private entity in Armenia with assigned ratings from two international major rating agencies (Moody’s and Fitch). For further information please visit www.ardshinbank.am or call (+37412) 22-22-22.

The International Investment Bank (IIB) is a multilateral development bank established in 1970. The Bank’s members currently include Bulgaria, Hungary, Vietnam, Cuba, Mongolia, the Russian Federation, Romania, the Slovak Republic and the Czech Republic. You can find more information on IIB at https://iib.int/en.