News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 11
USD
482.24
EUR
565.09
RUB
7.72
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.24
EUR
565.09
RUB
7.72
Show news feed
Ardshinbank partners with IIB to support trade finance in Armenia
Ardshinbank partners with IIB to support trade finance in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Ardshinbank partners with International Investment Bank to support the imports of high-tech equipment to Armenia for small hydropower plants from the Czech Republic and Bulgaria. In total EUR 5 million of import transactions are being financed by the Bank through the IIB’s Trade Finance Support Programme. 

The Bank has joined the International Investment Bank’s Trade Finance Support Programme (TFSP) in March 2018. Under the agreement the IIB has issued irrevocable reimbursement undertakings by the order of Ardshinbank in favor of leading European banks to cover 100 per cent of the face value of the underlying trade finance instrument.

The IIB’s trade finance facility allows Ardshinbank to further strengthen its trade finance operations by supporting, among other things, the financing of sustainable projects on competitive terms.

 Ardshinbank is the only private entity in Armenia with assigned ratings from two international major rating agencies (Moody’s and Fitch). For further information please visit www.ardshinbank.am or call (+37412) 22-22-22.

The International Investment Bank (IIB) is a multilateral development bank established in 1970. The Bank’s members currently include Bulgaria, Hungary, Vietnam, Cuba, Mongolia, the Russian Federation, Romania, the Slovak Republic and the Czech Republic. You can find more information on IIB at https://iib.int/en.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar goes up in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also rose in the country…
 Armenian PM: It is necessary to carry out an examination on Amulsar, sides oppose initiative
“Lydian Armenia carried out a separate examination, other expert centers did this...
 Disputing parties do not reach agreement on Armenia gold mine issue
The PM said he was in a hurry and left the respective discussion…
 Armenia Premier on Amulsar gold mine: I would not have wanted for such mine near Jermuk town
Pashinyan met with the representatives of Lydian International company, which operates the mine, and the demonstrators who protest against its operation…
 Armenia PM proposes to discuss Amulsar gold mine issue with participation of both sides
In Pashinyan’s words, conferring on this matter on the street is not right…
 Armenia PM complains about state of Meghri customs checkpoint area
At the border with Iran…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news