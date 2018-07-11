Tsarukyan bloc MP about mayor’s resignation: Republicans lost and their team has to go
RPA and its representative have already received people’s attitude towards them and those in responsible positions need to leave with their political team…
YEREVAN. – Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan made the right decision, the Republican Party of Armenia lost and he had to go as well, says Naira Zohrabyan, MP of Tsarukyan bloc.
She said Margaryan’s political team has left and municipality seemed to be their last stronghold, and the mayor made the right decision to resign since new page has to open in new Armenia.
Another MP from Tsarukyan alliance Vahe Enfiajyan added that RPA and its representative have already seen people’s attitude towards them and those in responsible positions need to leave with their political team.
Zohrabyan also said that Prosperous Armenia has already made its political decision to participate in the elections to the Yerevan Council of Elders. She thinks there will be extraordinary elections and further discussions will reveal the person to lead PAP proportional list.
The Mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan who has been in office since 2011 resigned on Monday.