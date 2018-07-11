ICRC representatives visit Armenian and Azerbaijani captives

In June, the representatives of international Committee of Red Cross visited again individuals detained in relation to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, representative of ICRC mission in Karabakh Eteri Musayelyan told Armenian News NEWS.am.
“We keep visiting people detained in relation to the conflict on a regular basis, she says. According to its mandate the ICRC visits detained individuals to monitor treatment and conditions of detention and help to ensure that the detainees are able to maintain contact with their families,” she said.
Three Azerbaijani citizens are now in Nagorno-Karabakh, namely Elnur Huseynzade as well as convicts DIlham Askerov and Shakhbaz Guliyev.
Two Armenians – convicted Karabakh national Arsen Baghdasaryan and mentally ill Armenia national Zaven Karaeptayn – are in Azerbaijan.