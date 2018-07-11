Yerevan: Baku’s actions hinder progress in talks

YEREVAN. – In order to see positive movement as a result of the meeting between the Foreign Ministry of Armenia and Azerbaijan, certain prerequisites are required, Armenian Deputy FM Shavarsh Kocharyan told reporters.
According to him, it should be remembered that the negotiations are going on in two planes. The first is an attempt to ensure progress in the negotiation process, he said, adding that it is impossible to expect progress in this direction, judging by the actions of Baku.
The second direction is not to allow the resumption of hostilities. In this regard, the Deputy Minister stressed that Azerbaijan does not fulfill the arrangements, including the trilateral agreement of 1995, the Vienna and St. Petersburg arrangements.
He added that the mediators are well aware that these areas are closely interrelated. The deputy minister also recalled that the absence of an atmosphere of confidence hinders any progress.
“In order to create an atmosphere of trust, the parties should not shoot at least,” he added.