Armenia briefs CSTO members about situation on Nakhichevan sector of Armenian-Azerbaijani border

The CSTO Secretariat under the chairmanship of the Kazakh side hosted a meeting of the Permanent Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, in which the Permanent and Plenipotentiary Representatives of the CSTO member states and the CSTO Deputy Secretaries General took part, the CSTO website reported.
Within the framework of the information exchange directly related to the security of the member states of the Organization, the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Armenia, David Virabyan informed the members of the CSTO Permanent Council about the situation on Nakhichevan sector of Armenian-Azerbaijani border.