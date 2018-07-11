News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 12
USD
481.49
EUR
562.14
RUB
7.75
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.49
EUR
562.14
RUB
7.75
Show news feed
Armenia briefs CSTO members about situation on Nakhichevan sector of Armenian-Azerbaijani border
Armenia briefs CSTO members about situation on Nakhichevan sector of Armenian-Azerbaijani border
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The CSTO Secretariat under the chairmanship of the Kazakh side hosted a meeting of the Permanent Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, in which the Permanent and Plenipotentiary Representatives of the CSTO member states and the CSTO Deputy Secretaries General took part, the CSTO website reported.

Within the framework of the information exchange directly related to the security of the member states of the Organization, the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Armenia, David Virabyan informed the members of the CSTO Permanent Council about the situation on Nakhichevan sector of Armenian-Azerbaijani border.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia’s Security Council chief meets CSTO Secretary General
“I had a meeting with CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khchaturov...
 Medvedev to Pashinyan: Armenia is our close ally
Russian-Armenian relations are developing confidently and dynamically…
Armenia FM attends CSTO meeting, presents Azerbaijan’s provocations
Mnatsakanyan, participated in the session of the Foreign Ministers’ Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization member countries, in Almaty, Kazakhstan…
 Armenia participates in CSTO FMs council meeting
The event has kicked off Monday in Almaty, Kazakhstan…
 Armenian FM leaves for Almaty
Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will participate in the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers...
 Sharmazanov: RPA will act exclusively in the interests of Armenia
“The current government inherited from us a country with an economic growth of 7.5%…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news