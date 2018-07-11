Deputy FM: Armenian PM’s visit to Brussels is very important

YEREVAN. – Armenian PM’s Nikol Pashinyan’s visit to Brussels is very important, Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan told reporters in the parliament on Wednesday.
“The fact is that he has left for the summit and he will participate, and I do believe it is a very positive move. The results will be clear in the near future,” Kocharyan said.
Asked whether Armenian Deputy FM has any fears regarding the visit, he said: “Let’s move on with results. If one is guided by fears, he does not have to make any moves at all”.