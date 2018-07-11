News
Saudi Arabia protests to UN about Iranian naval encroachment
Saudi Arabia protests to UN about Iranian naval encroachment
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Saudi Arabia has submitted a memorandum of protest to the United Nations against repeated infringements and violations of Iranian boats and vessels in restricted areas of oilfields and platforms located in the waters of Saudi Arabia in the Arabian Gulf, The National reported.

The Saudi permanent representative to the United Nations, ambassador Abdullah bin Yahiya Al Mualami, said that despite the protest notes addressed to Iran and to the UN Secretary-General, Iran has increasingly repeated violations and abuses with its boats and vessels, according to the Saudi Press Agency, Spa.

He stated that as a result of these repeated violations of Iranian boats and vessels, the competent authorities in the Kingdom have taken necessary measures against such breaches, in accordance with the regulations in force in the country.

The maritime boundary line that the Iranians are alleged to have crossed was set up through an agreement between the two countries in October 2017, and the Saudis have called on the Iranian government to refrain from such actions.

 
