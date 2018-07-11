Trump claims Germany 'totally controlled' by Russia

Opening the NATO summit in Brussels with a bang Wednesday, US President Donald Trump blasted Germany for a pipeline project that he said made Germany “totally controlled by Russia," The Washington Times reported.

“I think it’s very sad when Germany makes a massive oil and gas deal with Russia where we’re supposed to be guarding against Russia,” Mr. Trump said at a breakfast with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

Mr. Trump said Germany was “captive to Russia” and urged NATO to look into the issue.

“The former chancellor of Germany is head of the pipeline company that’s supplying the gas,” Mr. Trump said. “You tell me, is that appropriate? I’ve been complaining about this from the time I got here.”

“Very bad thing for NATO,” Mr. Trump said. “I think we have to talk to Germany about it.”

Mr. Trump also criticized Germany for failing to spend the agreed upon 2 percent of GDP on NATO defense.

The cost-sharing issue tops Mr. Trump’s agenda for the NATO summit.

At the breakfast, Mr. Stoltenberg defended Germany’s pipeline deal, saying all the countries of Europe should be able to work together.

“I think that two world wars and the Cold War taught us that we are stronger together than apart,” he told Mr. Trump.

Mr. Stoltenberg also said that NATO leaders are looking forward to Mr. Trump’s summit with Mr. Putin.