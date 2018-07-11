News
Investigative Committee: Nephew of Armenia's ex-president arrested
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN.- Nephew of former President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, Hayk Sargsyan was arrested, Investigative Committee of the Republic of Armenia reported.

On April 1, 2007 police received reports that Simonyan was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound. On the same day, a man turned to the police to hand over a gun which he claimed to find at the doorsteps of his house. The man said he was not good at shooting and wounded his friend accidently. On May 28 the instigators decided to close the criminal case because of the lack of complaint.

On July 3 this year General Attorney decided to cancel the previous decision and transfer the case to the Investigative Committee. The investigators got information that Simonyan was wounded not by Gevondyan, but by Hayk Sargsyan who wounded Simonyan in an attempt to kill him.
