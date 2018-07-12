News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 12
USD
481.49
EUR
562.14
RUB
7.75
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.49
EUR
562.14
RUB
7.75
Show news feed
NATO: We continue to support efforts towards peaceful settlement of conflicts in South Caucasus
NATO: We continue to support efforts towards peaceful settlement of conflicts in South Caucasus
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia
Theme: Politics

NATO member states remain committed in their support for the territorial integrity, independence, and sovereignty of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and the Republic of Moldova, says the declaration issued by the participants of the NATO summit in Brussels.

“In this context, we continue to support efforts towards a peaceful settlement of the conflicts in the South Caucasus, as well as in the Republic of Moldova, based upon these principles and the norms of international law, the UN Charter, and the Helsinki Final Act.  We urge all parties to engage constructively and with reinforced political will in peaceful conflict resolution, within the established negotiation frameworks,” the statement reads.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
NATO Chief: NATO welcomes Ukrainian reforms
“The adoption of a new Law on National Security is a welcome step…
Armenian PM attends dinner for delegations of NATO members (PHOTO)
Pashinyan participated in the dinner for the leaders of delegations…
NATO Chief: Georgia to become NATO member
“We fully support Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations…
Armenia PM: Azerbaijan becomes more aggressive after Armenia revolution
However, it is not only aggression against Armenia...
 NATO encourages Georgia by future membership
Armenian PM arrives in Brussels
During the visit PM Pashinyan will meet with the heads of EU structures...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news