NATO: We continue to support efforts towards peaceful settlement of conflicts in South Caucasus

NATO member states remain committed in their support for the territorial integrity, independence, and sovereignty of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and the Republic of Moldova, says the declaration issued by the participants of the NATO summit in Brussels.
“In this context, we continue to support efforts towards a peaceful settlement of the conflicts in the South Caucasus, as well as in the Republic of Moldova, based upon these principles and the norms of international law, the UN Charter, and the Helsinki Final Act. We urge all parties to engage constructively and with reinforced political will in peaceful conflict resolution, within the established negotiation frameworks,” the statement reads.