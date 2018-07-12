News
Armenian PM attends dinner for delegations of NATO members (PHOTO)
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan visited the Royal Museum of Arts and History in Brussels during his working visit to Belgium. He was met by Belgian PM Charles Michel.

Belgian PM gave a welcome speech to the leaders of NATO allies and partners followed by a ceremonial photography.

Afterwards, Pashinyan participated in the dinner for the heads of delegations of the Alliance member states.

Earlier Armenian News NEWS.am said Pashinyan had a meeting with specialists of Carnegie Center and EU officials. In the framework of his visit to Belgium Armenian PM also met with French president Emmanuel Macron and Vice President of the EU Commission, high representative of the EU for foreign affairs and security policy Federica Mogherini.
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
