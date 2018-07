EU High Representative Federica Mogherini confirmed her and the European Union's strong support for the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict during the meeting with Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday.

In this context it is vital that the sides engage fully in negotiations without preconditions, under the auspices of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs, says the statement issued by EU External Action.

The meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers took place on Wednesday.

Nikol Pashinyan meets Federica Mogherini in Brussels