EU ready to help with next Armenia elections

European Union stands ready to provide concrete support to reforms, including through technical and financial assistance, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said during the meeting with Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan.
She also highlighted the fight against corruption and judicial reform as areas of particular importance
The High Representative also stressed the EU's readiness to provide assistance for the organisation and monitoring of the next elections, to be held in line with OSCE/ODIHR recommendations.
Nikol Pashinyan meets Federica Mogherini in Brussels