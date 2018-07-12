News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 12
USD
481.49
EUR
562.14
RUB
7.75
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.49
EUR
562.14
RUB
7.75
Show news feed
EU ready to help with next Armenia elections
EU ready to help with next Armenia elections
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

European Union stands ready to provide concrete support to reforms, including through technical and financial assistance, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said during the meeting with Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan.

She also highlighted the fight against corruption and judicial reform as areas of particular importance

The High Representative also stressed the EU's readiness to provide assistance for the organisation and monitoring of the next elections, to be held in line with OSCE/ODIHR recommendations.

Nikol Pashinyan meets Federica Mogherini in Brussels

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Council of Europe calls to ensure participation of 40% of women in parliament
Every fourth candidate in the proportional list should be a woman...
 Electoral legislation discussed by working group in Armenia parliament
Today’s meeting is attended by Ararat Mirzoyan...
 Electoral legislation working group holds second meeting in Armenia parliament
The group comprises representatives of all parliamentary political forces...
 Armenian government holds second discussion of electoral legislation reform
Pashinyan has signed a decision on forming an electoral legislation reform commission adjunct to the PM...
 Package of Armenia’s electoral legislation changes will not be sent to Venice Commission
“It is much more important that the approaches of the Venice Commission find their place…
 Armenia President: Snap parliamentary election should be fair, justified
This matter should be debated on and resolved in the National Assembly…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news