YEREVAN. – An extraordinary sitting of the Council of Elders is being held in Yerevan City Hall on Thursday.

The day of mayoral election is on the agenda of the extraordinary meeting.

The meeting comes after Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan who has been in office since 2011 submitted his resignation on Monday.

According to the law, mayor's extraordinary elections should be held within a month after the mayor's office is vacant. However, the Council of Elders can set a day earlier.