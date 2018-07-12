News
7 objects in Armenia gain status of immovable heritage
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Culture

The expert commission unanimously approved the status of seven objects in Armenia as immovable historical and cultural monuments, the Deputy Minister of Culture Tigran Galstyan wrote on his Facebook.

“The expert commission voted unanimously to grant the objects a status of an immovable historical and cultural monuments: the old building of Zvartnots airport, Russia Cinema, the summer hall of the Moscow cinema, Hrazdan stadium, the Republic Square Yerevan subway station (in its original form), the Yeritasardakan Yerevan subway station, the Cafesjian Museum of Art (Cascade),” the Deputy Minister wrote.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
