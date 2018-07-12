French Envoy: Changes in Armenia give new impetus to bilateral relations

YEREVAN. – France positively received the latest developments in Armenia, said French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacote on Thursday.

"The word ‘revolution’ in France does not inspire fear. What happened in Armenia in spring was very positively received in France. The media reacted with great sympathy to the events in Armenia. First of all, the events were unfolded in a very peaceful atmosphere. The French side has never felt a danger in Armenia. Observers also recorded that the events took place without interference from outside. People from Yerevan, Gyumri, and Vanadzor took to the streets. Neither parties nor political groups, but simply citizens. It was a well-organized and controlled revolution,” the Ambassador said.

According to him, this is one of the reasons why a meeting between Armenian Prime Minister and French President took place in a such warm atmosphere on Wednesday.

“This was their first meeting, which was held ahead of Francophonie Summit and the state visit of French President Emmanuel Macron slated for October,” Lacote added.

According to him, the changes in Armenia give new impetus to French-Armenian relations.

“France is following the reforms in Armenia, the fight against corruption, oligarchic structures and monopolies. This is a very important message to all partners of Armenia,” the Ambassador said, adding that the spring events were extremely important, and he hopes that autumn will be the same way exceptional during the upcoming Francophonie Summit.

“I think that everyone wants to come to Armenia, to see the country that managed to lead a peaceful revolution. And, Francophonie summit is more than speaking French. This is a whole family, sharing common culture,” said Lacote.

According to him, Emmanuel Macron’s program in Armenia has not been approved finally yet.

“A significant part of the visit will be devoted to the culture and youth,” the Ambassador noted adding that the Armenian-French relations are based on the powerful historical heritage.

“However, the latest developments should inspire us to seek new facets of the cooperation. Armenian vibes should charge us, I am an optimist in this regard,” said the Ambassador adding that an increase in the interest of tourists and businessmen from France to Armenia has already been recorded.

“2018 is the year of Armenia,” the Ambassador concluded.