Extraordinary elections of Yerevan mayor will be held on July 16

YEREVAN. – Yerevan Council of Elders decided with 35 votes “for”, 11 “against” and one abstention to hold extraordinary elections of Yerevan mayor on July 16. This was offered by the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA).

Yelq bloc was offering to set the day for August 8, but the offer was rejected by 15 votes “for”, 35 “against” and one abstention.

Yerkir Tsirani fraction also voted for holding the elections on August 8.

Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan who has been in office since 2011 submitted his resignation on Monday.

According to the law, mayor's extraordinary elections should be held within a month after the mayor's office is vacant. However, the Council of Elders can set a day earlier.

Extraordinary elections are held no sooner than 30 and no later than 40 days after reducing the credentials of the council of elders.