News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 12
USD
481.49
EUR
562.14
RUB
7.75
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.49
EUR
562.14
RUB
7.75
Show news feed
Extraordinary elections of Yerevan mayor will be held on July 16
Extraordinary elections of Yerevan mayor will be held on July 16
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Yerevan Council of Elders decided with 35 votes “for”, 11 “against” and one abstention to hold extraordinary elections of Yerevan mayor on July 16. This was offered by the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA).

Yelq bloc was offering to set the day for August 8, but the offer was rejected by 15 votes “for”, 35 “against” and one abstention.

Yerkir Tsirani fraction also voted for holding the elections on August 8.

Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan who has been in office since 2011 submitted his resignation on Monday.

According to the law, mayor's extraordinary elections should be held within a month after the mayor's office is vacant. However, the Council of Elders can set a day earlier.

Extraordinary elections are held no sooner than 30 and no later than 40 days after reducing the credentials of the council of elders.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Yerevan Council member: RPA does not have mayoral candidate
The Council is holding extraordinary meeting...
 Yerevan Council of Elders meets to discuss mayor’s election (PHOTO, LIVE)
The approval of the mayor's election day is on the agenda of the sitting…
Zhamanak: Tsarukyan to go against Armenia PM in Etchmiadzin mayoral elections
Susanna Nazaryan was in a serious confrontation with the former Minister of Education…
Armenian government rejects initiative on taxing refillable packaging
"Now we are preparing significant and serious changes to the Tax Code…
Newspaper: Yuri Khachaturov to be interrogated?
Back in 2008 Khachaturov was heading the garrison in Yerevan...
 Newspaper: Manvel Grigoryan’s family leaves Etchmiadzin
Solely his daughter has remained in town…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news