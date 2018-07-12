NATO Chief: NATO welcomes Ukrainian reforms

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko confirmed that the country's accession to NATO is the top priority for Kiev, the Ukrainian President press service reported.

“Integration to the EU and NATO is the priority of our foreign policy. This civilizational choice is strongly supported by Ukrainian nation. That is why I have intention to fix this strategic course in the Constitution of Ukraine,” Poroshenko said during the joint press briefing with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

According to him, the meeting with Allies is very symbolic as it marks the 10th anniversary of the Bucharest Summit when Ukraine and Georgia received commitment regarding NATO membership in the future.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in turn said that NATO welcomed Ukrainian reforms.

“The adoption of a new Law on National Security is a welcome step. The Law is key to establish civilian control and democratic oversight over the armed forces and the security services. The implementation of the Law is now necessary so that this reform can take effect. So I encourage you to keep up the momentum. This will bring Ukraine closer to NATO. But above all, it will strengthen your security, and your democracy,” NATO press service reported quoting NATO chief.

According to him, now Ukraine should focus on reforms.

“The focus now is on reforms. You are making important progress,” the NATO Chief said.

The Minsk Agreements remain the path to peace in Donbass, Stoltenberg added.

“So all parties need to implement their commitments” the chief said adding: “And Russia has a special responsibility. It must withdraw its troops and its support for militants in Ukraine.