News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 12
USD
481.49
EUR
562.14
RUB
7.75
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.49
EUR
562.14
RUB
7.75
Show news feed
NATO Chief: NATO welcomes Ukrainian reforms
NATO Chief: NATO welcomes Ukrainian reforms
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko confirmed that the country's accession to NATO is the top priority for Kiev, the Ukrainian President press service reported. 

“Integration to the EU and NATO is the priority of our foreign policy. This civilizational choice is strongly supported by Ukrainian nation. That is why I have intention to fix this strategic course in the Constitution of Ukraine,” Poroshenko said during the joint press briefing with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

According to him, the meeting with Allies is very symbolic as it marks the 10th anniversary of the Bucharest Summit when Ukraine and Georgia received commitment regarding NATO membership in the future.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in turn said that NATO welcomed Ukrainian reforms.

“The adoption of a new Law on National Security is a welcome step. The Law is key to establish civilian control and democratic oversight over the armed forces and the security services. The implementation of the Law is now necessary so that this reform can take effect. So I encourage you to keep up the momentum. This will bring Ukraine closer to NATO. But above all, it will strengthen your security, and your democracy,” NATO press service reported quoting NATO chief. 

According to him, now Ukraine should focus on reforms.

“The focus now is on reforms. You are making important progress,” the NATO Chief said.

The Minsk Agreements remain the path to peace in Donbass, Stoltenberg added.

“So all parties need to implement their commitments” the chief said adding: “And Russia has a special responsibility. It must withdraw its troops and its support for militants in Ukraine.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian PM attends dinner for delegations of NATO members (PHOTO)
Pashinyan participated in the dinner for the leaders of delegations…
NATO Chief: Georgia to become NATO member
“We fully support Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations…
Armenia PM: Azerbaijan becomes more aggressive after Armenia revolution
However, it is not only aggression against Armenia...
 NATO: We continue to support efforts towards peaceful settlement of conflicts in South Caucasus
We urge all parties to engage constructively and with reinforced political will in peaceful conflict resolution...
 NATO encourages Georgia by future membership
Armenian PM arrives in Brussels
During the visit PM Pashinyan will meet with the heads of EU structures...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news