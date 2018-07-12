Armenian Parliament adopts a law on amnesty of traffic fines

YEREVAN. – The National Assembly of Armenia has adopted a law on amnesty for a number of administrative fines for traffic offences with 68 “for”, 1 “against” and 2 abstentions on Thursday during the second and final reading.
Amnesty applies to the individuals that have made administrative traffic offences until December 31, 2017.
Armenian Minister of Justice Artak Zeynalyan said the whole amount of cancelled fines by this bill makes $13.7million and the amnesty will refer to about 150,000 citizens.
The bill foresees several exceptions. Namely, the amnesty will not apply in cases of driving with unregistered, false or changed numbers, being drunk and not following the call of the police to stop.