Armenian PM meets with Latvia and Lithuania presidents

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with the President of Latvia Raimonds Vējonis on the sidelines of the NATO Summit.
Strengthening of bilateral political and economic ties through possibilities provided by EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA),regional and international topics were discussed, Armenia’s Ambassador to Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania Tigran Mkrtchyan tweeted.
Pashinyan also talked to Lithuanian president Dalia Grybauskaite.
President once again congratulated Pashinyan on being elected as a Prime Minsiter. Advancing Armenia's reform agenda, implementation of Armenia-EU agreement, bilateral relations were touched upon.