Thursday
July 12
European Commission head: We were inspired by Armenia's developments (PHOTO)
European Commission head: We were inspired by Armenia's developments (PHOTO)
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels.

The interlocutors discussed prospects of Armenia-European Union relations in the context of democratic transformations in Armenia. Jean-Claude Juncker noted that the peaceful and democratic bias of Armenia’s developments had inspired them, and expressed readiness to continue supporting the reform process in our country, Armenian government said in a statement.

Thankful for the assistance provided over the past several years, Nikol Pashinyan assured that from now on EU’s institutional, financial and advisory support will be used more effectively.

 “The continuity of the anticorruption campaign in Armenia, which has lasted for more than two months now, is high on our government’s policy agenda,” Nikol Pashinyan said.
