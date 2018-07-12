Armenian ambassador to US discusses investments with OPIC official

Armenia’s Ambassador to U.S. Grigor Hovhannisyan met with David Bohigian, Executive Vice President of the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC).
OPIC is contemplating a larger involvement in Armenia, as the country embarks on democratic reforms, U.S. Embassy tweeted.
OPIC is a U.S. government agency which helps American businesses invest in emerging markets.
