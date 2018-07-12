News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 12
USD
481.49
EUR
562.14
RUB
7.75
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.49
EUR
562.14
RUB
7.75
Show news feed
Armenian ambassador to US discusses investments with OPIC official
Armenian ambassador to US discusses investments with OPIC official
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Armenia’s Ambassador to U.S. Grigor Hovhannisyan met with David Bohigian, Executive Vice President of the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC).

OPIC is contemplating a larger involvement in Armenia, as the country embarks on democratic reforms, U.S. Embassy tweeted.

OPIC is a U.S. government agency which helps American businesses invest in emerging markets.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news