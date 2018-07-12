News
Ameriabank wins Euromoney Award for Excellence 2018 as the Best Bank of the Year in Armenia
Ameriabank wins Euromoney Award for Excellence 2018 as the Best Bank of the Year in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Ameriabank receives Euromoney Award for Excellence 2018 as the Best Bank in Armenia.

he award is a recognition of Ameriabank’s leadership in the market, sustainable growth and push for  digital transformation.

This reputable title is awarded to Ameriabank for the sixth time.

Euromoney Annual Awards for Excellence have been evaluating and acknowledging the best banks of the world for 27 years. 

The award was presented to Mr. Armen Alsanyan, Ameriabank’s authorized representative in UK, during the award ceremony in London.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
