OSCE ODIHR director praises Armenia’s Human Rights Defender’s work

Armenia’s Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan had a meeting with OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) director Ingibjörg Sólrún Gísladóttir on the sidelines of his visit to Warsaw, Poland.

The Armenian Ombudsman’s work in several fields, including the protection of rights of detainees by police and prevention of torture, was discussed at the meeting.

The Ombudsman’s role in the electoral process and the protection of the right of election was discussed. Tatoyan also briefed the OSCE ODIHR director on the new principles and methods of his work on perfection of legal acts and education on human rights.

Ingibjörg Sólrún Gísladóttir said she is impressed by the work and professionalism of the Armenian Human Rights Defender. The sides reached an agreement to deepen cooperation.