News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 12
USD
481.49
EUR
562.14
RUB
7.75
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.49
EUR
562.14
RUB
7.75
Show news feed
Armenian President receives academician Yuri Oganessian
Armenian President receives academician Yuri Oganessian
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN.- Armenian President Armen Sarkissian hosted on Thursday academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Yuri Oganessian, scientific leader of the Flerov Laboratory of Nuclear Reactions at the Dubna Joint Institute for Nuclear Research, foreign member of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia, the Presidential Office reported.

The President said he has signed a decree on July 11 on granting Yuri Oganessian a citizenship of Armenia. The President congratulated the renowned scientist on this occasion and highly valued his contribution to the development of nuclear physics, stating that Armenia and its people are proud of Oganessian’s scientific reputation and achievements.

President Armen Sarkissian welcomed the renowned scientist’s readiness to assist the development of science in Armenia, as well as to have contribution to the education and progress of young scientists. At the meeting they also exchanged views on the prospects of science development in Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news