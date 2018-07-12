Maria Zakharova: Russia hopes that Armenia and Azerbaijan will agree on additional observers in Karabakh

Russia hopes that Armenia and Azerbaijan will come to concrete agreements on additional observers in Karabakh, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on the issue of expanding the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and its impact on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement, RIA Novosti reported.

Maria Zakharova said as a result of the summits directed for the settlement of the Karabakh conflict, the Armenian and Azerbaijani presidents discussed issues aimed at stabilization of the situation in the line of contact and creation of an atmosphere contributing to the peace process.

“For that purpose they agreed, in particular, to increase the number of international observers in the line of contact”, she said.

However, Zakharova stated that there is no final decision yet on this matter.

“The first meetings of the ministers will take place soon, thereafter, we hope that meetings will be held during which the sides will be able to discuss a wide range of issues relating to the NK conflict settlement, including the topic of observers”, Maria Zakharova said.